Menu
Company

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Devs Are Using AI Voices, But They Won’t be in the Final Game

Nathan Birch
Sep 23, 2022, 05:39 PM EDT
Senua's Saga Hellblade II

One of the strengths of the original Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was its evocative voice acting, so it’s understandable that fans were a bit concerned when Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II was recently mentioned in relation to Altered AI, a company that creates AI-generated voice performances.

According to an article from News.com.au, Altered AI’s tech allows clients to choose from one of several virtual “actors,” and alter their tone, emotion, ect. to create a custom-tailored artificial performance. Apparently, some games, such as The Ascent, have already used the tech. According to the article, Ninja Theory is one of the clients of Altered AI, although the specific details of the partnership is “under wraps.”

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
White Xbox Series X Inbound? A New Logitech Astro Ad Features One

Well, it’s not quite so under wraps anymore. Responding to a concerned fan on Twitter, Ninja Theory had the following to say about the use of AI voices…

“For clarity, we use this AI tech for placeholder content only to help us understand things like timing and placement in early phases of development. We then collaborate with real actors whose performances are at the heart of bringing our stories to life.”

Well, I could see how AI-generated voices could be a valuable tool early in the planning process, but it’s nice to know Senua's Saga: Hellblade II won’t be using any robo voice work. That said, let’s be real, this kind of thing is going to be more prevalent in games going forward. Big open-world games with tons of NPCs and background characters will be particularly enticed by the technology, I suspect.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is in the works for PC and Xbox Series X/S. The game hasn’t yet locked down a release date. So, what are your thoughts on this subject? Would you be okay with the gaming industry embracing AI-generated performances or should they be sticking with flesh-and-blood actors?

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order