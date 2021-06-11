WitcherCon Announced for July 9th, Organized by CDPR and Netflix
WitcherCon is happening in less than a month from now, as announced today by CD Projekt RED and Netflix. The two companies are co-hosting this global virtual event meant to be a celebration of all things The Witcher.
Two streams are currently scheduled, each one featuring unique and exclusive content. The first will air on Friday, July 9th at 19:00 CEST, while the second will start on Saturday, July 10th at 03:00 CEST. The streams will broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube.
While CD Projekt RED clarified there won't be any new game announcements from their end, it is a fair assumption that we'll see The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition, due later this year on PC and next-generation consoles with ray tracing support and faster loading times, and The Witcher: Monster Slayer which is due to release soon. From Netflix's end, it is likely that fans will get the official Season 2 date and trailer for the TV show, and possibly even a first look at the prequel animated show, Nightmare of the Wolf, produced by Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra: Dota: Dragon's Blood) from South Korea.
Beyond these known quantities, the official WitcherCon press release promises:
-
A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.
-
Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes, and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.
-
Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live-action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.
-
Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters, and origins of the Continent.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter