WitcherCon Announced for July 9th, Organized by CDPR and Netflix

WitcherCon is happening in less than a month from now, as announced today by CD Projekt RED and Netflix. The two companies are co-hosting this global virtual event meant to be a celebration of all things The Witcher.

Two streams are currently scheduled, each one featuring unique and exclusive content. The first will air on Friday, July 9th at 19:00 CEST, while the second will start on Saturday, July 10th at 03:00 CEST. The streams will broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube.

While CD Projekt RED clarified there won't be any new game announcements from their end, it is a fair assumption that we'll see The Witcher 3 Enhanced Edition, due later this year on PC and next-generation consoles with ray tracing support and faster loading times, and The Witcher: Monster Slayer which is due to release soon. From Netflix's end, it is likely that fans will get the official Season 2 date and trailer for the TV show, and possibly even a first look at the prequel animated show, Nightmare of the Wolf, produced by Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra: Dota: Dragon's Blood) from South Korea.

Beyond these known quantities, the official WitcherCon press release promises:

A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes, and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live-action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters, and origins of the Continent.

The full program will be released in the coming weeks, ahead of WitcherCon.