The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Anime Movie Confirmed by Netflix

A new season of The Witcher Netflix show is coming only in 2021, but it seems like fans of the series will be getting something else as well in the future.

Netflix confirmed that an anime movie called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is currently in the works. The movie is being brought by The Witcher team, Lauren S, Hissrich, Beau DeMayo, and Studio Mir, the animation studio behind Legend of Korra, a series that is known for the great animation and beautiful fights, so Geralt of Rivia is definitely in good hands for his animation debut.

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that The Witcher has performed incredibly well in its first month of availability, so today's announcement is not surprising at all, considering some sort of spin-off has been teased in the past few weeks.

During December, we also launched The Witcher, which is tracking to be our biggest season one TV series ever. Through its first four weeks of release, 76m member households chose to watch this action-packed fantasy, starring Henry Cavill. As a testament to how our hit content can penetrate the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the show’s launch drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, and spawned a viral musical hit.

The full The Witcher first season is now available on Netflix. A second season is already in the works, with a tentative 2021 release window.