The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a New Pokemon-Go-Style ARG With Much Uglier Creatures

The Witcher 3 has been a huge success for CD Projekt Red, but it seems the publisher is looking to tap into an even larger, more mainstream audience with their next project. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is essentially the a somewhat more mature version of Pokemon Go, as players search the real world for nasty Witcher-universe creatures to slay. The game is the work of Spokko, a new mobile development studio founded by CDPR back in 2018. Check out a quick teaser trailer for The Witcher: Monster Slayer below.

Need to know more? Here’s your official Monster Slayer description:

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented-reality RPG that challenges you to become a professional monster hunter. Venture out into the world around you and use your mobile device to track witcher-world monsters that roam close-by. Track these monsters and prepare for combat using time of day, weather conditions, and your witcher knowledge to gain an advantage on your quest to becoming an elite monster slayer. Put enemies to the sword - Fight gigantic, life-size monsters in first-person, RPG-inspired combat, but make sure you’re properly prepared by training your character, brewing potions and oils, crafting bombs, and selecting the appropriate equipment for the battles ahead.

- Fight gigantic, life-size monsters in first-person, RPG-inspired combat, but make sure you’re properly prepared by training your character, brewing potions and oils, crafting bombs, and selecting the appropriate equipment for the battles ahead. Gather trophies from fallen foes - Defeat dozens of different beasts from the world of the Witcher, both familiar and never-before-seen, and grow a collection of bloody trophies to mark each victory. With time, you can grow an impressive collection worthy of a monster slayer of true renown.

- Defeat dozens of different beasts from the world of the Witcher, both familiar and never-before-seen, and grow a collection of bloody trophies to mark each victory. With time, you can grow an impressive collection worthy of a monster slayer of true renown. Become a witcher - Experience story-driven quests that propel you through epic adventures inspired by series, taking you deep into the heart of what it means to be an elite monster slayer.

- Experience story-driven quests that propel you through epic adventures inspired by series, taking you deep into the heart of what it means to be an elite monster slayer. Adventure awaits - Make the dark fantasy world of the Witcher your reality with advanced AR features that encourage exploration and change your perception of places you thought you knew.

I’m sure some will roll their eyes at The Witcher going the Pokemon Go route, but I’m sure there’s a market for a game of this type with a less childish aesthetic. And hey, maybe some folks who play Monster Slayer will end up trying out the core Witcher RPGs.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is launching on iOS and Android sometime “soon.” You can sign up to be notified when the game drops, right here.