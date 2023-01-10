Lost Ark x The Witcher Crossover Event Features Geralt and the Whole Gang

As previously announced, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games are about to release the Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event. Today, Lost Ark players got the full rundown on the event, which is set to run from January 18th (right after the weekly maintenance) to February 22nd.

As you can see from the video below, it's not just Geralt and Ciri that entered the world of Arkesia. Dandelion, Triss Merigold, and Yennefer have also landed in the Lost Ark universe.

The developers promise mysteries to unravel, all-new events, and The Witcher-themed rewards.

2 of 9

A beautiful island’s festivities have been interrupted by a mystifying vortex. Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests!

As you work with Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer, and Triss through a series of story and daily quests, a variety of Witcher-themed items are available as rewards. Quest rewards include Witcher Potions, 3 Jukebox songs, a new Card Set featuring 5 Witcher Characters, a Stronghold structure, Emoticons & Selfie Stickers, and even a Title!

Unlock the all-new event island by speaking with the Guild Investigator in major cities. Participating in the event requires completion of the [Set Sail!] Main Story Quest, which unlocks the ability to sail around Arkesia. With Main Quests & Daily Quests to be completed, players can use the Ocean Liner for quick trips to White Wolf Haven Island.

As you would expect, the Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover event also adds plenty of cosmetic items, from a wallpaper for your login screen to weapon skins and even full outfits that include themed hairstyles from the beloved characters. There will also be a unique Twitch Drop with Witcher-inspired Mokoko skins.

On the gameplay front, the new update will introduce improvements to Quests & Una’s Tasks, exchanging materials, options to favorite engravings, Guild system improvements, and more.

Lost Ark was included in our Best Multiplayer Games of 2022 list, by the way.