Lost Ark x The Witcher Update Now Live While Erroneous Bans Are Being Reverted

As previously detailed, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games have released the Lost Ark x The Witcher update (4.5 GB of download) today. The full release notes unveil the event's specifics and mention a series of game-related improvements and fixes.

To unlock the Lost Ark x The Witcher event (available until February 22nd), you'll need to have completed the Set Sail main story quest, which allows you to command your own ship across the seas of Arkesia. Once you have fulfilled this requirement, head over to the Guild Investigator in NPCs available in major cities to get the quest that points to the White Wolf Haven island, where Geralt, Ciri, Triss, Yennefer, and Dandelion suddenly arrive via a mysterious vortex. The developers added story and daily quests as part of the Lost Ark x The Witcher event; rewards include Witcher Potions, 2 Jukebox songs, a new Card Set featuring 5 Witcher Characters, a Stronghold structure, Emoticons & Selfie Stickers, and a Title.

The in-game store was also updated with plenty of Lost Ark x The Witcher cosmetic items, such as a Kaer Morhen wallpaper for the login screen, Witcher outfits and weapon skins, and a Jukebox song. There are some new non-Witcher related cosmetics, too, such as a Tiger Mount, a Baby Calf pet, and Chinese New Year's wish skins.

The developers also added improvements to the Guild System (there is now a function to deposit gold, alongside three new research options and three new skills), to the Mercenary system and PvP Siege system, to the Quest/Una's Tasks system. There are two new PvP Sieges, Lush Reed Island and Golden Wave Island. Of course, there are lots of bug fixes as well.

On another note, following the most recent ban wave issued to fight off bots, some players were banned incorrectly. The developers said all the false bans have now been reversed.

