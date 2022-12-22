Lost Ark Early 2023 Roadmap Includes The Witcher Crossover Event, New Continent, Class, and Massive PvP Mode

Today, Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games posted a preview of the early 2023 Lost Ark roadmap. The new year for the popular MMOARPG begins with The Witcher crossover event in January.

A beautiful island’s festivities have been interrupted by a mystifying vortex. Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests! New Witcher themed cosmetics will be available in the store, and new character customization scars, Cards, Stronghold structures, Emojis (and more) await adventurers who participate in the event.

The January update is also said to include quality-of-live enhancements to guild systems, guild PvP, Una's tasks, and more. The following month, Lost Ark will celebrate the first anniversary since the game's debut in Western countries. The occasion will be marked by the addition of the seemingly PvP focused continent called Rowen.

After a prosperous ancient civilization disappeared, Rowen was forgotten from Arkesia's history. However, when rumors about the abundant crimson jewels covering the land spread, factions coveting the jewels have began mustering their forces in Rowen.

At the end of the Rowen world quests, a faction can be chosen for open-world PvP. The neutral ground Eliyabeck has lost balance, and now the land is divided into two competing factions: Preigelli and Liebertane. You must choose a side and partake in the war over Rowen. Once a faction is selected, you will enter a PvP mode against the opposing faction. Ranks for the Factions are divided into 15 tiers and can be earned by participating in activities to get Faction XP, such as killing the opposing faction's members and participating in daily, weekly, and co-op quests.

In March, the faction PvP warfare in Lost Ark will heat up even more with the release of the massive Tulubik battlefield, featuring 96 players (48 per side) with secondary objectives and bases to capture. Lastly, April will see the release of the Artist class (belonging to a brand new archetype, the Specialists), as well as the addition of the Brelshaza Hard Mode Raid and the Hanumatan Guardian Raid.