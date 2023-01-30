The Witcher “Project Sirius” Stylized Visuals, Action Combat, Co-Op And PvE Elements Mentioned In New Job Ads

Very little is currently known about The Witcher "Project Sirius", an innovative take on the series universe currently in the works by The Molasses Flood with support from CD Projekt Red, but some job ads that have been spotted online have provided some hints on what to expect from the upcoming game.

As spotted by Awkward96 on Reddit, multiple job ads from CDPR and The Molasses Flood provide some additional information on the project. CD Projekt Red is looking for a Senior World Builder to help them bring the world of their upcoming stylized game to life, while The Molasses Flood is looking for a Senior Combat Designer and Narrative Director who will work on the game's action combat system and narrative, which will possibly feature branching and non-linear storytelling. The Senior Multiplayer Designer ad also suggests the game will feature a class system, social activities, co-op, and PvE elements. Lastly, the Technical Game Designer reiterates The Witcher Project Sirius will have procedurally generated elements, which were already revealed by an earlier job ad from late last year.

As all of these elements are new for The Witcher series, it will be very interesting to see what Project Sirius will be about. Unfortunately, with the game said to be in a pre-production state back on October 2022, we will likely not hear much about it anytime soon.

As already mentioned, Project Sirius isn't the only The Witcher project in the works. A remake of the first entry in the series, formerly known as Project Canis Majoris, is currently in the works by Fools Theory, alongside the first game in a new trilogy known as Project Polaris, which is in the works by CD Project Red. All three games in the trilogy are aimed to be released within a 6-year period following the release of Polaris.

The latest main entry in the series by CDPR is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.