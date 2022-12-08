The Witcher Series Narrative Lead Would Like to Return To Temeria In Future Entries in the Series

The setting of the next entry in The Witcher has yet to be revealed, but the series narrative lead would like to return to a well-known Northern Kingdom in the future.

Speaking with GamesRadar, series narrative lead Philipp Webber has been asked where he would like the next entry in the series to be set. While he wasn't too willing to say much, given how he is currently working on the new saga, he did say that he would like to return to Temeria and its capital Vizima to see what it looks like after the events of Wild Hunt. This is also one of the reasons why he is happy a remake of the original The Witcher is in the works.

"I would always like to return to Temeria and Vizima, and see how it looks like right now. So that's why I'm very happy that we're doing the Witcher one remake."

While it is not yet clear if the next entry in The Witcher series will return to Temeria, players will be able to return to its capital Vizima next week and experience it like they never did before, thanks to The Witcher 3 next-gen update, which will bring a number of visual improvements, as well as new camera settings that promise the experience to be more immersive than ever.

The next entry in The Witcher series is currently in development and will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.