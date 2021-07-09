The Witcher Season 2 Date Revealed, The Witcher 3 Getting DLC Inspired by Netflix Series

Get ready for another dose of Henry Cavill as Geralt, because today during the WitcherCon livestream, Netflix announced a release date for the anticipated second season of The Witcher series. The swords start swinging again this coming December.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17! pic.twitter.com/8GXtt6adT7 — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2021

So, what’s this second season about? Here’s the official synopsis…

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows — his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Oh, and Netflix also kindly provided a list of episode titles for Season 2 – perhaps you hardcore Witcher can glean some information from these.

THE WITCHER SEASON 2 EPISODE TITLES: Episode 1 - A Grain of Truth

Episode 2 - Kaer Morhen

Episode 3 - What Is Lost

Episode 4 - Redanian Intelligence

Episode 5 - Turn Your Back

Episode 6 - Dear Friend

Episode 7 - Voleth Meir

Episode 8 - [REDACTED] — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

Yennifer (played by Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (played by Freya Allan) will have a bigger role in Season 2, which they had some comments about in another video.

Oh, and here's a new look at Jaskier (Joey Batey) in his somewhat-more-colorful Season 2 look.

Ah, but it’s not all about the Netflix series. WitcherCon also provided some tidbits for fans of the games, as CDPR’s Philipp Weber and Blazej Augustynek discuss some details of how they adapted the books and created Geralt’s world.

CDPR has also let slip that the upcoming The Witcher 3 Complete Edition will be getting some DLC inspired by the Netflix series.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this year! Here’s a sneak peek of our updated cover art. Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix 🤭 More info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Hs7LwWzUAt — The Witcher (@witchergame) July 9, 2021

You can watch the full WitcherCon livestream above, which also includes info about the upcoming Witcher AR game Monster Slayer, and more. A second WitcherCon stream will also be happening tonight, with another round of behind-the-scenes details from CDPR.