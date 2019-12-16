Weekly Roundup – Second Week of December 2019’s Biggest Stories

Some of our most read and shared stories from the second week of December.

The rumors of NVIDIA prepping up a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER have been going on for a while now but it looks like the overclockers at TecLab got tired of waiting and made themselves an RTX 2080 Ti SUPER by sacrificing two RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards.

AMD has posted a quick reference guide for their 3rd Generation Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper CPUs which showcases the market positioning for all of their 2019 processors and 2020's flagship, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X too.

DIY builders who were anxiously waiting to try out the new 16 core mainstream processors had to wait in long queues all day and buy a coupon to confirm their order.

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 4000 CPU family which will be based on the 7nm+ Zen 3 architecture is reportedly arriving at the end of 2020.

Intel achieved the first power-on of their Xe GPU based DG1 graphics card back in October which is to be considered as a huge feat for their graphics development efforts.

FinalWire has released the latest version of its popular AIDA64 software which adds support for AMD's Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs and Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 APUs.

ASUS has announced a new version of their ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti graphics card which rocks a white color theme and looks absolutely gorgeous.