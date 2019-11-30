ASUS has just announced a new version of their ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti graphics card which rocks a white color theme and looks absolutely gorgeous. Yeah, we have seen white-colored cards in the past but this variant, in particular, looks so much better since it is the iconic triple-fan ASUS-made STRIX cooler that we are talking about.

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Adopts The White Theme - Rocks Higher Boost Clocks at 1770 MHz Too

The ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC White Edition (yeah that's a super long name), is very similar to its older brethren in terms of design. The card still rocks the triple-fan cooler which uses ASUS's DirectCU design. The three fans used on the card are axial-tech based. The ROG STRIX RTX series was the first custom lineup to feature the axial-tech fan technology and still offers stunning cooling performance.

The heatsink is made out of two large and dense aluminum fin blocks which are interconnected by a series of heat pipes. That's coupled with a baseplate that goes over the PCB for extra durability & a nice white colored backplate that goes on the back. That brings me to the biggest change of this specific variant which as the name tells us is that it is colored white. The white shroud looks super good on the ROG STRIX RTX 2080 TI White Edition. Even with the RGB LEDs running, the card looks great plus you can always customize the RGB LEDs from the ASUS AURA Sync software.

In terms of specifications, the card still rocks the TU102 GPU with 4352 CUDA Cores and 11 GB of GDDR6 memory running along a 352-bit bus interface. The main change here is the clock speeds for both GPU and memory. The GPU clock is maintained at a base frequency of 1350 MHz but has a factory overclock of 1740 MHz in Gaming mode and 1770 MHz in OC mode. The profiles can be changed from ASUS's software or the BIOS switch located on the PCB.

































This is much faster than the 1665 MHz boost clock featured on the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC edition which launched last year. Similarly, the graphics card also comes with a higher memory overclock of 14.8 Gbps that is 800 MHz higher than the standard 14 Gbps memory speeds featured on the RTX 2080 Ti. This will boost the memory bandwidth on the card to 651 GB/s.

ASUS has also stated that the card has a boosted power target of 300W with a maximum power delivery of 360W with specially-binned performance and cooling components selected to the ROG STRIX RTX 2080 Ti White Edition. There's no word on market availability right now but the card is suggested to have a retail price of under 1600 Euros as reported by CowCotLand.

