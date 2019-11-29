AMD has posted a quick reference guide for their 3rd Generation Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper CPUs which showcases the market positioning for all of their 2019 processors and 2020's flagship, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X too.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen & Ryzen Threadripper CPUs Positioning Unveiled - Disrupting Intel's Entire 9th / 10th Gen CPU Efforts

The 2nd half of 2019 saw the launch of AMD's first 7nm consumer-aimed mainstream and high-end desktop processors, the 3rd Gen Ryzen and Ryzen Threadripper. So far, there have been a total of six Ryzen processors which have officially been launched & available to consumers while two Ryzen Threadripper processors recently made their entry into the HEDT market. Following is the entirety of AMD's 3rd Gen lineup for 2019 (lineup excludes Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G):

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X 32 Core, $1999 US CPU Review With TRX40 AORUS Master Motherboard

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X (32 Core / 64 Thread / $1999 US)

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X (24 Core / 48 Thread / $1399 US)

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 Core / 32 Thread / $749 US)

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (12 Core / 24 Thread / $499 US)

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (8 Core / 16 Thread / $399 US)

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 Core / 16 Thread / $329 US)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (6 Core / 12 Thread / $249 US)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 Core / 12 Thread / $199 US)

In their reference guide, AMD has compared their processors to that of Intel's 9th and 10th Gen Core lineup. By AMD themselves, the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X compares to a Core i9-10980XE. This is flagship to flagship comparison and even in performance per dollar, the 3970X is the clear winner in the top HEDT segment. Following the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X is the 3960X which is being compared to the Core i9-10920X. The 3960X offers far better performance per dollar when compared to Intel's 12 core part which retails at $700 US. Despite having twice the cost, the Ryzen Threadripper part offers more value than Intel's price-adjusted 10th Gen X-series processors.

AMD also listed the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X flagship 2020 chip in their reference guide. Since the chip hasn't launched yet, AMD can't suggest what it would compare to but knowing Intel, they will certainly not have anything close to even 64 cores and 128 threads in 2020 so the 'Compares To' guide for the 3990X would have to remain TBA for the foreseeable future.

The mainstream lineup is more interesting. Starting off with the Ryzen 9 3950X whose competitor is the Core i9-9920X or the Core i9-10920X. The Intel CPUs offer 12 cores at $700 US while AMD is offering 16 cores for $50 US more and featuring higher 4.7 GHz boost speeds. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is even super competitive against the Core i9-10980XE which is Intel's flagship HEDT CPU as seen in our review here.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12 cores and 24 threads is positioned against the Core i9-9900K with 8 cores and 16 threads. Both CPUs are priced at around $499 US but these processors are hard to find in stock. One is not available due to higher demand and the other is not available due to 14nm supply issues. The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X offers 8 cores and 16 threads at $399 US while the Core i7-9700K offers 8 cores but cuts down the threads to 8 too at $385 US. With Ryzen, you not only get more threads but more cache and PCIe lanes (Gen 4) too.

AMD’s Ryzen 9 3950X & Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs Are Still Impossible To Buy At This Point

If the Ryzen 7 3800X is a bit too costly for you, AMD has another 8 core 16 thread chip for you priced at $329 US, the Ryzen 7 3700X which is an amazing 8 core processor with a 65W TDP and an unlocked design for overclocking. The Ryzen 7 3700X is also competitively positioned against the Core i7-9700K.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) Zen (4) Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ 5nm/6nm? High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso 14nm Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renior) Ryzen 5000 Series Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021?

HEDT & Mainstream Segment Core/Thread Count Race:

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 AMD HEDT N/A 16 / 32 32 / 64 32 / 64 64 / 128 Intel HEDT 10 / 20 18 / 36 18 / 36 18 / 36

28 / 56 (Xeon W-3175X) 18 / 36

28 / 56 (Xeon W-3175X) AMD Mainstream 8 / 8 8 / 16 8 / 16 16 / 32 16 /32 Intel Mainstream 4/8 6 / 12 8 / 16 8 / 16 10 / 20

Finally, we have the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 parts with 6 cores and 12 threads which simply crush the Core i5-9600 series processors which don't even feature multi-threading. There's also the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G processors which are priced at around $100 US and offer good graphics performance for users on a budget but they are still based on the 12nm Zen+ architecture with an upgrade coming next year in the form of Ryzen 4000 series APUs.

If that's not enough, AMD also recently introduced their $49 US Athlon 3000G which makes for a perfect low-end budget PC build. Overall, you can see why AMD has been performing so well in DIY markets across the globe with their 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs cannibalizing both, Intel's mainstream and HEDT processor share.