  ⋮  

Overclockers Turn A NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Into An RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory – Costs Them Two RTX 2080 SUPER Cards In The Process

By
1 hour ago
Submit

The rumors of NVIDIA prepping up a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER have been going on for a while now but it looks like the overclockers at TecLab got tired of waiting and made themselves an RTX 2080 Ti SUPER by sacrificing two RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards.

Here's How To Turn Your NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Into An RTX 2080 Ti SUPER - It's Both SUPER Risky and SUPER Expensive!

The overclockers team at TecLAB includes some legendary personalities such as Ronaldo Buassali from Brazil who also head's GALAX's operations in Latin America. The overclockers team had one simple task, take one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and turn it into an RTX 2080 TI SUPER by putting faster GDDR6 memory. This was decided because one of the key changes that many SUPER RTX & SUPER GTX cards made was to replace their memory with faster GDDR6 dies. Theoretically, NVIDIA would also most likely feature faster GDDR6 memory dies on the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER variant since the non-SUPER variant comes with 14 Gbps dies while the RTX 2080 SUPER now carries 15.5 Gbps dies.

NVIDIA GeForce GPUs Strike Hard At AMD’s Radeon In The Discrete DIY Market – Green Team Share Climbs 5% As AMD Share Falls Below 30% In Q3 2019

There are other changes to be expected on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER but those are all rumor for now as is the card itself. I am hopeful that NVIDIA would release the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER in early 2020 but till then, we have to stick with our good friend, the RTX 2080 Ti. Nevertheless, the TecLAB team figured out to turn the RTX 2080 Ti into a RTX 2080 Ti SUPER, they had to use faster memory dies and since they can't just go ask Micron, Samsung or SK Hynix for 16 Gbps dies, they took out 2 GALAX GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards (one EX OC and one WTF variant), pre-heat the dies so they can come off of their BGA packages one by one and then remove them from the PCB.

Two NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER graphics cards were killed off during this procedure since the RTX 2080 series cards feature 8 memory dies and a total of 11 are needed for the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER. That's a total of $2000 US just for the two RTX 2080 SUPER cards from GALAX. These HC16 dies were then reballed by removing all the impure alloy, cleaning them up and reballing them on the RTX 2080 Ti HOF PCB. Do note that this process is super risky & should be done by a hardware specialist. The memory dies from the RTX 2080 Ti were also removed to make room for the new 16 Gbps dies. After the process is complete, each die is then soldered on to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti PCB, replacing its older 14 Gbps dies with the faster 16 Gbps dies.

  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_2
  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_3
  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_4
  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_5
  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_6
  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_7
  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_8
  • Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_9
  • teclab-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-super-unigine-extreme-benchmark-16-gbps-memory_9
  • teclab-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-super-unigine-extreme-benchmark-16-gbps-memory_10
  • teclab-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-super-unigine-extreme-benchmark-16-gbps-memory_11
  • teclab-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-super-unigine-extreme-benchmark-16-gbps-memory_12
  • teclab-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-super-unigine-extreme-benchmark-16-gbps-memory_13
  • teclab-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-super-unigine-extreme-benchmark-16-gbps-memory_14

The overclockers successfully booted what they now call the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER with 16 Gbps dies. The memory was still locked on to 14 Gbps on the initial startup due to the RTX 2080 Ti BIOS but they eventually managed to hit clock speeds of 2250 MHz vs 1750 MHz, delivering a clock speed of 17.2 Gbps effective versus the reference RTX 2080 Ti's 14 Gbps. That's almost 757 GB/s of bandwidth on the card versus the reference bandwidth of 616 Gb/s. At the end of the day, this was really one impressive showcase of skills from the TecLab team, completing a process that is both super risky and super expensive.

You can also see the performance result of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER in the 1080p Unigine Superposition Extreme benchmark below which scores over 11K points with the faster memory.

Teclab NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER With 16 Gbps Memory Dies_1

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Review – The Best SUPER Card Yet!

What We Know of The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER So Far

As for the rumor mill, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER will feature 4608 cores and 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory. So let's start with the core configuration, 4608 CUDA Cores mean that the full Turing TU102 GPU would be featured on the RTX 2080 Ti SUPER, offering 576 tensor cores, 72 RT cores, 288 texture units, and 96 ROPs. The existing GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card has a rated clock speed of 1350 MHz (base) and 1635 MHz (OC). It is also based on a cut-down die while the TITAN RTX which uses the full TU102 die, features the same 1350 MHz base clock but a boost clock of 1770 MHz.

Coming to the memory specifications, the only thing that is rumored is that 16 Gbps GDDR6 dies would be used on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER. There's no mention of the memory bus or the memory capacity which will be featured on the card. Regardless, the memory will be the main differentiating factor for both cards. The TITAN RTX features 24 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps along a 384-bit bus.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER Rumored To Feature Full TU102 GPU Core.

Pricing of the card will be a major consideration for buyers before they go out and buy the new card. I believe that NVIDIA will do what they did with the SUPER lineup. Remove the Founders Edition tax and stick with one MSRP which in the case of the RTX 2080 Ti was $999 US. NVIDIA can afford that since Turing has been in production for over a year now and there's no graphics unit supply constraint affecting the Turing cards at all. As for the launch, NVIDIA could unveil the card at CES 2020 if they want to since their entire 2019 SUPER lineup will have launched by then. Then again, NVIDIA may just do a special game-specific event for their flagship product launch prior to the next-gen lineup which is expected to debut much later in 2020.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 SUPER Lineup Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
GPU ArchitectureTuring GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU102)
Process12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN
Die Size445mm2445mm2445mm2545mm2545mm2545mm2754mm2
Transistors10.6 Billion10.6 Billion10.6 Billion13.6 Billion13.6 Billion13.6 Billion18.6 Billion
CUDA Cores1920 Cores2176 Cores2304 Cores2560 Cores2944 Cores3072 Cores4352 Cores
TMUs/ROPs120/48136/64144/64184/64192/64192/64288/96
GigaRays5 Giga Rays/s6 Giga Rays/s6 Giga Rays/s7 Giga Rays/s8 Giga Rays/s8 Giga Rays/s10 Giga Rays/s
Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache6 MB L2 Cache
Base Clock1365 MHz1470 MHz1410 MHz1605 MHz1515 MHz1650 MHz1350 MHz
Boost Clock1680 MHz1650 MHz1620 MHz
1710 MHz OC		1770 MHz1710 MHz
1800 MHz OC		1815 MHz1545 MHz
1635 MHz OC
Compute6.5 TFLOPs7.5 TFLOPs7.5 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs10.1 TFLOPs11.1 TFLOPs13.4 TFLOPs
MemoryUp To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 11 GB GDDR6
Memory Speed14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps15.50 Gbps14.00 Gbps
Memory Interface192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit352-bit
Memory Bandwidth336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s496 GB/s616 GB/s
Power Connectors8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8+6 Pin8+8 Pin8+8 Pin8+8 Pin
TDP160W175W185W (Founders)
175W (Reference)		215W225W (Founders)
215W (Reference)		250W260W (Founders)
250W (Reference)
Starting Price$349 US$399 US$499 US$499 US$699 US$699 US$999 US
Price (Founders Edition)$349 US$399 US$599 US$499 US$699 US$699 US$1,199 US
LaunchJanuary 2019July 2019October 2018July 2019September 2018July 2019September 2018
Would you be interested to buy the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti SUPER?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 2080
RTX 2080
USD 707.92
 rtx 2080 SUPER
rtx 2080 SUPER
USD 946.79
 RTX 2080 Ti
RTX 2080 Ti
USD 1099.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related