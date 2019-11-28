FinalWire has released the latest version of its popular AIDA64 software which adds supports for AMD's Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 CPUs and Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 APUs. In addition to the listed support, AIDA64's latest v6.20 software brings new benchmarks and optimized support for current hardware such as Intel's Ice Lake, AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper, NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 16 SUPER series and AMD Radeon RX 5500 series.

AMD Zen 3 Powered Ryzen 4000 CPUs and Zen 2 Powered Ryzen 4000 APUs Now Supported By AIDA64

The latest version of AIDA64 (v6.20) has added support for unreleased AMD processors along with fixing some of its own bugs for better performance. The highlight of the release is support for the unreleased AMD Zen 3 and Zen 2 processors which include Ryzen 4000 CPUs and APUs. The AMD Ryzen 3000 series lineup was completed just recently with the release of the Ryzen 5 3500 series & from now onwards, AMD would be pushing their Ryzen 4000 series chips to consumers.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 processors will have two different lineups. Just like AMD Ryzen 3000, the 4th Generation Ryzen processors will feature CPUs and APUs based on different Zen architectures. The AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU family which is internally known as "Vermeer" would be based on the Zen 3 core architecture and replace the AMD Ryzen 3000 "Matisse" processor lineup. Similarly, the AMD Ryzen 4000 APU family which is internally known as "Renoir" would be based on the Zen 2 cores & replace the AMD Ryzen 3000 "Picasso" APU lineup.

Before we go into the details of the Zen 3 and Zen 2 based Ryzen 4000 processors, following are the new features and improvements added in the new AIDA64 version 6.20 (More here):

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 Renoir APU

Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 Update support

AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Ice Lake processors

EVGA Z10 RGB LCD support

Improved support for 3rd generation AMD Threadripper processors

Preliminary support for 4th generation AMD Ryzen desktop CPUs

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 5500 Series

GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super, GeForce GTX 1660 Super

Fixed lockup at startup on systems with multiple CPU groups

Here's What We Know About Zen 3 Powered Ryzen 4000 CPUs So Far

Last week, AMD's SVP, Forrest Norrod, revealed how Zen 3 is going to bring an entirely new chip architecture along with other key enhancements. Based on the 7nm+ process node, AMD aims to deliver some major IPC improvements and key architectural changes with Zen 3 cores. AMD will also follow the Intel Tick-Tock cadence with Zen 2 being the Tick since it offers a new process node and an evolution to the original Zen design rather than a complete architectural change while the Zen 3 core would be AMD's Tock, offering a similar but enhanced process node (7nm+) alongside a brand new architecture.

As for the core count, AMD wants to keep pushing the boundaries with future Zen architectures including Zen 3. Just like Zen 2 doubled the core count of Zen, offering up to 64 cores and 128 threads, Zen 3 would also drive higher core counts with improved nodes. AMD's chiplet design for Zen 2 is one of the most advanced in the industry, offering high core counts at incredibly good performance efficiency.

Even if the 7nm+ process node isn't a big upgrade like 14nm to 7nm, there are still some uplifts to efficiency. TSMC's 7nm+ process node which is made using EUV technology delivers 10% better efficiency than its 7nm process while offering 20% more transistor density than the 7nm node. You can read more here about all the architectural changes that AMD is expected to be bringing with their Zen 3 core architecture.

Given how well AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs compete against Intel's 9th Generation lineup, in just one more generation, AMD would definitely be the IPC leader in the mainstream and HEDT desktop market considering Intel isn't bringing 10nm anytime soon to their desktop products. Even Intel's Comet Lake and Rocket Lake processors are expected to retain 14nm architectures and won't be moving to sub-10nm architectures like Sunny Cove which is featured on Intel's 10th Gen notebook family of processors.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) Zen (4) Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ 5nm/6nm? High End Server (SP3) EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop (TR4) Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop (AM4) Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU (AM4) N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso 14nm Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renior) Ryzen 5000 Series Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021?

As for AMD's Ryzen 4000 APU lineup, the Renoir family would be based on the Zen 2 CPU and new GPU cores. According to AMD's roadmap, the Ryzen APU family gets the newer Zen core treatment after the desktop CPU lineup. This is why APUs would be getting Zen 2 cores at least 6 months late. The 7nm APU family will have a lot of new features to talk about aside from the Zen 2 cores, it will be highly efficient, more than the current 12nm Zen+ parts and will feature a new graphics engine that would either be entirely Navi based or a hybrid Vega core with a more modern feature set.

The 4th Gen lineup, codenamed Renoir, would feature support on FP6 (Notebook) and AM4 (Desktop) platforms. The current Ryzen notebook lineup is based around the FP5 socket and since FP6 is a whole new socket change, we can expect a drastic change to the feature set of the Renoir generation of CPUs.

From the looks of it, AMD would be segmenting their 4th Gen Ryzen notebook lineup into regular consumer and PRO consumer variants. The regular variants would feature a 45W TDP which is a bump from the existing 35W TDP while the PRO variants will feature a 15W TDP. What's interesting here is that AMD is planning to go up to Ryzen 9 on their notebooks as AMD wants to take the fight to Intel's 45W Core i9 parts. It would be really interesting how things pan how for Renoir as it will be taking on Intel's 11th Gen Core '10nm Tiger Lake' lineup in 2020.

