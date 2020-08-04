watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 Beta 4 Released to Developers for Compatible Apple Watch and Apple TV Models

Apple has seen fit to release watchOS 7 beta 4 and tvOS beta 4 to developers for compatible Apple Watch and Apple TV models. If you're a developer, you can download the latest beta on your devices right now. The latest beta arrives almost two weeks after beta 3 was released to developers. Are we looking at any new features in the latest build? Let's find out.

Apple Releases watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 to Developers for Testing Purposes

If you're looking to install watchOS 7 beta 4 on your Apple Watch, it requires a proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. The beta arrives with a plethora of bug fixes and performance enhancements. To install the beta, here's what you have to do:

Launch the dedicated Watch app on your iPhone.

Head over to General and select Software Update.

Tap on Download and Install once it refreshes.

Apart from watchOS 7 beta 4, Apple has also released tvOS 14 beta 4 with bug fixes and performance enhancements to developers. Usually, tvOS betas are quite small pertaining to the number of features it brings to the table. Henceforth, we suspect it will not bring any major forward-facing additions to the mix. If you're interested, the tvOS 14 beta 4 can be installed on your compatible Apple TV model using a profile that is installed via Xcode.

At this point, it might be too early to ask if the new beta 4 has any forward-facing additions to on watchOS 7 as well as tvOS 14. Henceforth, we will just wait for the developers to tinker with the new builds. We will update you guys as soon as we have word on it.

Apple has also released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 4 to developers, so do check that out. Learn more about watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 from our announcement posts:

