watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 Final Released – What’s New [Download]

Apple has released watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2 final version for both Apple Watch and Apple TV models. Download it today.

Apart from iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, Apple has also released updates for Apple Watch and Apple TV, bumping the software version to watchOS 7.1 and tvOS 14.2, respectively.

Both updates are available over the air. Let's have a quick look at the watchOS 7.1 changelog and then we will dive into the download process itself.

watchOS 7.1 Changelog

watchOS 7.1 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing

Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking Mac with Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 users

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

At this point in time, it's hard to tell what is exactly new with tvOS 14.2. If there's something major, we will update this article with the necessary changes. Until then, we are assuming it's a simple bug fix and performance release.

Download watchOS 7.1

In order to grab the latest update right away, follow the steps outlined below:

Connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi

Place Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Launch Watch app on iPhone

app on iPhone Navigate to General > Software Update

Once the new update shows up, tap on Download and Install

The entire update will take quite a while so it's best that you go through it all just before going to bed. Once the installation is complete, you'll hear a ding sound after which you can start using your Apple Watch normally. Just let it charge for a bit before using it so that the update properly settles down.

Download tvOS 14.2

Follow the steps below:

Turn on your Apple TV HD or 4K

Launch the Settings app from the home screen

app from the home screen Select System at the bottom

at the bottom Now select Software Update

Download the update from here

If you are planning to clean install tvOS 14.2 on your Apple TV (HD model only) then grab the IPSW file from the link below and then follow the clean installation guide underneath: