Two-Thirds of Customers Purchasing The Apple Watch in Q1 2023 Were First-Time Buyers

Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra last year alongside the new iPhone 14 series. While the standard Series 8 comes with its set of improvements, the highlight of the event was the new Apple Watch Ultra. Altogether, the company released three models of the Apple Watch, including the latest SE 2. According to the latest, the Apple Watch saw a record number of first-time buyers in the first quarter of 2023.

Apple Watch attracts two-thirds of new buyers in the first quarter of 2023

Apple announced its Q1 2023 earnings recently and company CEO Tim Cook shared that almost 66 percent of customers purchasing the Apple Watch were first-time buyers in the first quarter. Apple announced the all-new Apple Watch Ultra with a brand-new design and a bigger display. Even though the Ultra is the biggest and most expensive Apple Watch to date, the wearable was received pretty well by customers as well as reviewers.

Take note that Apple's earnings went down by 5 percent year-over-year. Apple's wearable, home, and accessories categories also saw an 8 percent decline compared to the previous year. Apple blames the macro environment for the decline in sales and calls it a challenge. To be fair, the harsh economic conditions are one of the factors why Apple's earnings have declined.

Apple also shared that its Services category has accumulated a record revenue in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, the company also highlighted that it has reached a significant milestone of 2 billion active devices worldwide. The Apple Watch is a very capable device and offers a wide range of health-related features for first-time buyers.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available. Share your views with us in the comments.