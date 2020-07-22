watchOS 7 Beta 3 Now Available for Apple Watch Developers

watchOS 7 beta 3 is now available as an over the air download for Apple Watch developers. Here's how you can download it.

watchOS 7 Beta 3 for Apple Watch is Now Available for Download, Expect Loads of Bug Fixes

Those running watchOS 7 beta 2 will be pleased to learn that the third beta is now available for download. Packed with loads of bug fixes, it is recommended that you update your Apple Watch to the latest release right now if you want things to be as stable as possible. In order to do that, follow the steps outlined below:

Place Apple Watch on its magnetic charger

Connect iPhone to Wi-Fi network

Launch Watch app on your iPhone

app on your iPhone Tap on General then select Software Update

then select Wait for the page to refresh, and it may take a while, then tap on Download and Install as watchOS 7 beta 3 shows up

The whole thing may take quite a bit of time therefore it is recommended that you install the update before going to bed or at the end of your day. This will ensure that the installation does not come in between your daily routine or a workout, if you have planned one for the day. Once the installation is complete, you can start using your Apple Watch normally.

There is a lot to love in the latest watchOS 7 update, with sleep tracking being one of the marquee features that many have been asking for. Now that it's here, Apple's wearable software is now better than ever. All that is left for Apple to do now is release a version of Apple Watch with a round display and call it a checkmate move.

You can learn about watchOS 7 features for Apple Watch by going here: