watchOS 7 Announced With Sleep Tracking, Multiple Complications, New Dance Type in Workouts, More

Initiating with a powerful speech, Apple's WWDC 2020 event gradually picked up the heat. The company just announced iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and to be honest, widgets on the Home screen is one of the most hyped additions this year. Apart from iOS and iPadOS, the company also unveiled watchOS 7 with a plethora of features.

Apple Announces watchOS 7 With Sleep Tracking, Multiple Complications, New Dance Type and More

Check out these new features brought to the compatible Apple Watch models with watchOS 7.

iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Compatible Devices [List]

Complications and Watch Faces

watchOS 7 brings Multiple complications in which users will e able to set activity-based watch faces. Developers will have the option available to build rich complications and watch faces can be shared between individual users. You can also add watch faces via your friends, websites as well as apps. You can also share watch faces across social media.

Cycling Directions

Pertaining to workout, watchOS 7 now brings cycling directions, allowing cyclists to roam around without the need to bring their smartphones with them.

macOS Big Sur Official – New Dock Designs, Updated Widgets, Fresh Control Center and an Aesthetically Upgraded UI for Apps

Dance Workout Type

Another major addition to the Workout app is a new Dance workout type. The company will use sensor fusion to detect the type of dance using motion. The Activity app is now Fitness app which makes more sense.

Sleep Tracking

watchOS 7 also brings one of the most hyped features to the mix - Sleep Tracking. Sleep Tracking will be available to users natively and you don't have to use a third-party app for it. The addition will guide users on when to sleep and when to wake up as per their health conditions.

Wind Down Mode

The "wind down" mode will allow users to minimize distractions and create an appropriate personalized routine. Your iPhone will correspond and work according to the window mode with shortcuts and notifications to do not disturb. The watch will implement gentle haptic taps to wake you up so your partner is not disturbed. watchOS 7 on Apple Watch will detect the rise and fall of your breath to recognize your sleep patterns and work accordingly.

Wash Your Hands!

Lastly, watchOS 7 now detects when you're washing your hands via motion and sound detection. It gives you a countdown which tells you how long you have to keep on washing. The Apple Watch will guide you via audio and haptic feedback when you're done.

That's all there is to it, folks. Stay tuned for our full coverage of the event.