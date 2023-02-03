Apple Now Has More Than 2 Billion Active Devices Running Worldwide

Apple's active devices are gradually growing, and the company reached an impressive milestone that it shared alongside the quarterly earnings for this year. Apple now has 2 billion active devices while its Services have reached a different milestone. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple reached a new milestone with more than 2 billion active devices across the globe, Services set a new revenue record

Apple generated $117 billion in revenue for Q1 of 2023. This is a 5 percent decline in revenue compared to last year. Amidst declining earnings for this quarter, the company shared that it has reached two significant milestones. Firstly, Apple now has over two billion active devices running in the world, and the installed base has grown gradually.

In contrast, Apple shared last year that it had reached 1.8 billion active devices. It only took Apple 7 years to go from 1 billion to 2 billion devices. Breaking it down, 200 million Apple devices were activated in the last 12 months, which is up from 100 to 150 million devices since the year 2019. Tim Cook highlighted that the incredible user base is all thanks to customer satisfaction and loyalty.

During the December quarter, we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base."

Apart from this, Apple's Services accumulated a record $20.8 billion in revenue for the quarter. The outstanding earnings beat the estimated 19.5 billion mark. The record Services earnings revenue came from 935 million paid subscribers. Apple's CFO, Luca Maestri states:

“We set an all-time revenue record of $20.8 billion in our Services business, and in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment and significant supply constraints, we grew total company revenue on a constant currency basis."

Despite difficult times, the company worked its way to make history in the Services. However, the revenue saw a decline that could be due to the increasing cost of materials. We will share more details on Apple's active device user base and earnings as soon as further details are available. Share your views with us in the comments.