tvOS 14 Beta 5 Has Been Released, Download and Update Today

It’s out. tvOS 14 beta 5 is now available for all registered developers with an Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD.

Beta 5 of tvOS 14 is Now Available for Registered Developers, Go Ahead and Install it Right Away

tvOS 14 is slowly and steadily shaping up to be a wonderful little release for Apple TV users around the globe. With support for 4K YouTube and tighter integration with HomeKit , you can expect some great things this year. But today, let’s deal with another beta and the fifth one was just released to registered developers.

In order to install tvOS 14 beta 5, just follow the steps outlined below. Remember, you must have a previous beta installed in order to grab the latest release over the air.

Turn on your Apple TV

Go to Settings

Scroll down and select System

Now select Software Update

Download the available update from here

tvOS updates are usually small in size and take only a few minutes to install. Make sure you do not play around with your TV or Apple TV during the installation process.

