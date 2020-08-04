iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 4 Now Available for iPhone and iPad

Apple has seeded iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 4 to registered developers with iPhone and iPad. Here’s how you can download it.

Download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 4 with Even More Bug Fixes and Refinements, A Must Download for Everyone

Beta 4 of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 has been seeded to developers and it arrives a couple of weeks after the third beta was made available on the developer portal. As ever, this is a bug fix and performance enhancement release, which means you should go ahead and download it right now.

Grab the Update Over the Air

Plug your iPhone or iPad to a charger, connect to Wi-Fi and follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Settings app

Navigate to General > Software Update

Tap on Download and Install

If you are planning to update to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 beta 4 over the air, then you can check out our tutorial right here: Download iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta Over the Air Without Losing Your Files or Settings

Clean Install the Update

Clean install the beta if you like and it doesn’t take that long either. But we will still recommend the over the air route since it is most convenient. Still want to go ahead with it? Check out the tutorial here: How to Clean Install iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Beta on iPhone and iPad

Download the Update Without a Developer Account

Yes, you can actually download the update to your iPhone or iPad without spending a single penny. Either you can grab the iOS Configuration Profile or just take the public beta approach. We will recommend the latter, obviously. For more information check out the links below.

Grab iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Beta 4 Without a Developer Account for Free

If there are huge changes in this update then we will inform our readers about it. In the meantime, make sure your device is updated, especially if you are using the beta software on a device that is your daily driver.

