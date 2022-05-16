Ubisoft+ Coming to PlayStation (and Xbox); Ubisoft+ Classics Announced

The Ubisoft+ subscription service, currently available on PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future.

Ubisoft announced the news today while unveiling the brand new Ubisoft+ Classics curated selection of games, due to be available starting May 24th in Asia (June 2nd in Japan, June 13th in North and South America, and June 23rd in Europe) to PlayStation Plus subscribers of the new Extra and Premium tiers.

Chris Early, Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships, said:

With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles. This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, wherever they are.

Ubisoft+ Classics will launch with the following 27 games. The publisher said the library will grow to a total of 50 games by the end of 2022.

