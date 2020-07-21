Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro in Space Gray can be yours for a great price of just $2,099, or $300 off today.

Get an Instant $300 Discount on the Core i7 16-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Magic Keyboard

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is truly a beast of a laptop. Packing a large 16-inch Retina display and the new Magic Keyboard, the laptop has all the power you would need to get anything done, whether it’s editing photos, videos, doing school work or watching Netflix. Today, you can own the laptop for a low price of just $2,099. That might sound like a lot to some, but it becomes a sigh of relief when you learn that the original price of this configuration is $2,399, saving you $300 instantly.

This particular MacBook Pro comes with a speedy Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of ultra-fast SSD storage, Touch Bar, Touch ID, Magic Keyboard, force cancelling speakers and more. Essentially, it’s the complete package for the power user out there, and if you are reading this, then it is highly likely that you demand such power as well.

You can grab the laptop from the link below. This is likely a limited time deal, and there are no special discount codes or coupons that you need to know about. Just add the laptop to your cart and checkout.

Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray - Was $2,399, now just $2,099

