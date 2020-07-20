Choetech is offering a high-speed Thunderbolt 3 cable with multiple amazing capabilities for a low price of just $10. Grab the deal now using our special discount code.

Stop Hunting for a Thunderbolt 3 Cable and Grab this One from Choetech for a Low Price of Just $10.99

A Thunderbolt 3 cable can be an expensive thing to buy these days. Thankfully, Choetech is making sure that you can get your hands on one without breaking the bank at just $10.99 today.

Unlike USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 offers super-fast transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps between devices, something this cable on discount casually handles. What's more important is the fact that this cable can output images to a 5K display (or two 4K displays) as long as your computer supports it. You also get support for up to 100W of fast charging a compatible device and an extremely durable design comes as standard with this cable.

This cable is fully compatible with any USB-C device as well. Whether it is an iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch or one of the latest Android devices, this cable can be used to transfer files or charge things up at full speed.

In order to grab this deal, make sure you enter the discount code at checkout otherwise you will end up paying full price of $20.97, which is still cheap compared to a lot of options out there which can set you back as high as $49.99.

Buy CHOETECH Thunderbolt Cable (2.6FT), 40Gbps 100W Charging - Was $20.97, now just $10.99 using discount code GNXNIR78

