Looking to buy a high quality power strip for home or office? Grab this one from Anker with USB-C for just $25.

Anker Power Strip with 30W USB-C Port is Currently Just $25 as Part of Deal of the Day

Anker has huge experience in the power department. Whether it’s wall chargers or just regular cables, the company has nailed everything in terms of features and quality. When we found out that one of their power strips was available at a discount, we took notice and had to share it with you guys.

For just $25, the company is offering a chance to own one of the best power strips around. Starting off the feature-set is a long 6-feet cable attached to the power strip itself so you can be far away from a wall outlet. Then there are the 3 AC power outlets for connecting stuff in such as your laptop or any other charger. Rounding things off are the 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. The latter is capable of pushing out 30W of power when needed. Whether it’s an iPhone, Android device, MacBook or even a Nintendo Switch, this power strip will charge it at full speed.

There are no discount codes or coupons required to bring the price down. Just add the power strip to your cart and checkout as you normally would. It’s that simple.

Buy USB C Power Strip with Power Delivery, Anker 3 Outlets and 30W 3 USB (1 USB C, 2 USB A) Surge Protector - Was $37.99, now just $25

