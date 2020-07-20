Bose’s Best-Ever Noise Cancelling Headphones are $100 Off Today, Grab the Deal Right Away
The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are currently $100 off for the Arctic White version, bringing the price down to just $299 from the high $399.
Save $100 and Own the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for Just $299
When it comes to noise cancelling headphones, only a few manage to come close to what Bose offers. And their Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best in the business with 11 levels of noise cancelling for the ultimate in audio experience regardless of where you are. Right now, these headphones can be yours for just $299 in the wonderful Arctic White finish.
Apart from being great at cancelling the noise around you, these headphones sounds great too. Don’t believe us? Just ask the 5,300+ users who bought these and gave it an average rating of 4.3 out of 5.
With built-in Alexa, you can get a lot of things done without having to lift a finger. And with 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can rest assured that you can keep on asking Alexa for requests throughout the day, or week, depends. And oh, you can top up the battery using USB-C.
There are no discount codes or fancy coupons that you need to be aware of. Just add the headphones to your cart, check out, and wait for them to arrive.
Buy Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 - Was $399, now just $299
