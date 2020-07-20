This 4-Pack of Wi-Fi Smart Plugs is Pretty Cheap at $21, Just $5 Per Plug

Fancy scattering some Wi-Fi smart plugs around your house? Grab a 4-pack for just $21 today using an on-page coupon.

I’ve said it on a number of occasions that if you want to start building your own smart home then the smart plug is the ultimate starting point. They are super easy to set up, cheap and require only a smartphone, tablet or a voice assistant built into a speaker to control the smart plug itself. And right now, you can grab a pack of four smart plugs from TECKIN for a low price of just $21 by simply clipping a coupon before checkout. What this means is this - you are getting a single smart plug for just $5.

This smart plug from TECKIN is super vanilla and setting it up is quite easy. Just use the dedicated app using your smartphone, assign it a name, connect to your home Wi-Fi and you will be controlling everything using the app or your voice. Voice control is possible thanks to the support of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

If you’re not at home, you can still control these plugs thanks to the power of the internet. This allows you to create an illusion that you are at home by turning on things like lamps, keeping potential intruders away.

Make sure you clip that on-page coupon to bring the price down to $21 and checkout as you normally would.

