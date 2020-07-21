RAVPower is offering its best-ever, fast wireless charger for a low price of just $16.99. All you have to do is clip an on-page coupon.

RAVPower 10W Fast Wireless Charger with Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Adapter Available for a Measly $16.99 for Limited Time

I’ve been recommending the RAVPower fast wireless charger to a lot of people for many years now. It’s the kind of package you don’t get anywhere else for such a low price. Right out of the box, it comes with a nylon-braided USB cable and a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter. You will be charging up the moment this thing arrives at your doorstep. And today, this very same charger is an insanely good deal at just $16.99, and all you have to do is clip an on-page coupon code before checkout.

The charging pad itself is built like a tank and there are rubber feet at the bottom (obviously) to keep the charger in place. The soft material at the top of the charger ensures that your phone does not slip out of place either.

Whether it is an iPhone, Android or AirPods, this charger will juice everything up. This charger supports 10W of power output, which means you will be charging things up real quick too.

