Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is on sale right now and you can grab the 7-inch display tablet for a low price of just $34.99.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with 7-inch Display, 16GB Storage, 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor Available for Just $34.99

Amazon makes a range of hardware and the Fire 7 Tablet is one of them. Sporting a 7-inch display running a forked version of Android, the tablet is based around Amazon’s own services for an extremely unique experience. And priced at just $49.99, it’s actually quite cheap too. But Amazon thinks it is not cheap enough therefore it is dropping the price further to just $34.99.

Here is a full list of specs straight from Amazon:

7" IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Dual-band Wi-Fi

There are no discount codes you need to know of, nor any coupons. Add the tablet to your cart and checkout.

Buy Fire 7 Tablet (7" display, 16 GB) - Black - Was $49.99, now just $34.99

