ESR’s 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand is a Super Easy Buy at Just $8.99

This wireless charging stand from ESR is probably the easiest buy of the day at just $8.99. It supports output of 5W, 7.5W and 10W.

ESR Lift Wireless Charging Stand Drops to Low Price of Just $8.99 Using Special Discount Code

Owning a speedy wireless charger for the devices at your home shouldn't be a tedious and money-heavy task. ESR took this into consideration and is offering its Lift wireless charging stand for a low price of just $8.99 once you enter our special discount code at checkout. Grab the deal now before it expires!

There is a lot to love about the Lift wireless charger. It's super fast at 10W, meaning your compatible device will charge up as fast as possible, including the latest Galaxy devices from Samsung. iPhones will be able to top up at 7.5W while everything else will get a decent 5W input.

This wireless charger is case friendly, therefore anything up to 5mm thick should not interfere with the functioning of this charger. You also get multiple coils, allowing you to charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode. This is a great thing especially if you want to charge your phone and watch a TV show or movie at the same time.

There's a handy LED indicator light at the foot of this charger, telling you whether the charger is on standby or charging whatever you have placed on the Lift.

Make sure you enter that discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to just $8.99. This is the kind of deal that does not show up everyday. So, why not make the best of it, right?

Buy ESR Fast Wireless Charger, Lift Wireless Charging Stand - Was $19.99, now just $8.99 using discount code 50OFFFF1