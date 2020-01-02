Steam Awards 2019 Winners Include Sekiro, GTA V and DayZ

The Steam Awards 2019 have been announced by Valve. Voting went on for twelve days on the platform and now, at last, the final results are in.

There are some obvious ones (Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice already won the top prize at Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards, for instance), while others such as DayZ winning the 'Best With Friends' award or even Grand Theft Auto V voted as the 'Labor of Love' of the year may well raise a few eyebrows.

Still, it's hard to be too much in disagreement with the Steam Awards 2019 choices, as most of these titles were featured in our own 'Best of 2019' series as well. They are definitely some of the best games in their respective genres, and what's more, they are pretty much all currently on sale in case you wanted to purchase any of them. Keep reading to find out all the winners (and the defeated nominees).

Outstanding Visual Style

Winner: GRIS

Nominees: Astroneer, Katana ZERO, Total War: Three Kingdoms, GRIS, Subnautica: Below Zero

Best Game You Suck At

Winner: Mortal Kombat 11

Nominees: Mordhau, Code Vein, Hunt: Showdown, Remnant: From the Ashes, Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Winner: A Plague Tale Innocence

Nominees: Disco Elysium, Far Cry: New Dawn, Gears 5, Greedfall, A Plague Tale Innocence

Most Innovative Gameplay

Winner: My Friend Pedro

Nominees: Baba Is You, Slay the Spire, Oxygen Not Included, Planet Zoo, My Friend Pedro

Better With Friends

Winner: DayZ

Nominees: Risk of Rain 2, Dota Underlords, Ring of Elysium, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, DayZ

Labor of Love

Winner: Grand Theft Auto V

Nominees: Warframe, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Grand Theft Auto V

VR Game of the Year

Winner: Beat Saber

Nominees: GORN, Borderlands 2 VR, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, Blade and Sorcery, Beat Saber

Game of the Year

Winner: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Nominees: Resident Evil 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Devil May Cry 5, Destiny 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice