The Game Awards 2019 Winners: Sekiro Steals GOTY, Disco Elysium Takes Home Most Trophies

The Game Awards 2019 just wrapped up, and while most people are no doubt talking about all the new trailers and the big reveal of the Xbox Series X, there were, in fact, actual awards handed out! As I mentioned when the nominations were announced, 2019 was really a wide open year, without any super obvious frontrunners, and indeed the winners were much more spread out than usual this year.

Ultimately, the winner in terms of total number of awards was actually the indie PC RPG Disco Elysium, which took home four trophies. Meanwhile, the game with the most nominations, Death Stranding, played runner up with three awards. Ultimately, the big surprise came at the end of the night when Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took home Game of the Year. Not that Sekiro isn’t a really good game, but I don’t think many had it winning in their pools.

Here’s your full lineup of The Game Awards 2019 winners:

Game of The Year

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best Game Direction

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Best Narrative

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Best Art Direction

Control (Remedy/505)

Best Score/Music

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Best Performance

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Best Independent Game

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Best Community Support

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Best VR/AR Game

Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Best Action Game

Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)

Best Action-Adventure Game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Best RPG

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Best Fighting Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)

Best Family Game

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

Best Strategy Game

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Fresh Indie Game Developer

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

What are your thoughts on this year’s winners? Did the right games take home trophies? Any particularly egregious snubs?