The Game Awards 2019 Winners: Sekiro Steals GOTY, Disco Elysium Takes Home Most Trophies
The Game Awards 2019 just wrapped up, and while most people are no doubt talking about all the new trailers and the big reveal of the Xbox Series X, there were, in fact, actual awards handed out! As I mentioned when the nominations were announced, 2019 was really a wide open year, without any super obvious frontrunners, and indeed the winners were much more spread out than usual this year.
Ultimately, the winner in terms of total number of awards was actually the indie PC RPG Disco Elysium, which took home four trophies. Meanwhile, the game with the most nominations, Death Stranding, played runner up with three awards. Ultimately, the big surprise came at the end of the night when Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice took home Game of the Year. Not that Sekiro isn’t a really good game, but I don’t think many had it winning in their pools.
Here’s your full lineup of The Game Awards 2019 winners:
Game of The Year
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Best Game Direction
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Best Narrative
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Best Art Direction
Control (Remedy/505)
Best Score/Music
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
Best Audio Design
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Best Performance
Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff, Death Stranding
Games for Impact
Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
Best Ongoing Game
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Best Independent Game
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Best Mobile Game
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
Best Community Support
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Best VR/AR Game
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Best Action Game
Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
Best Action-Adventure Game
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Best RPG
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Best Fighting Game
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Best Family Game
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
Best Sports/Racing Game
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
Best Multiplayer Game
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Fresh Indie Game Developer
ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
What are your thoughts on this year’s winners? Did the right games take home trophies? Any particularly egregious snubs?