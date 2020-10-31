New Snapdragon 875 Performance Numbers Show a Comprehensive Lead Over A14 Bionic, Snapdragon 865 Plus and More

With the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 expected to kick off from December 1, Qualcomm is likely preparing the Snapdragon 875 during the first week, along with some capable mid-range SoC belonging to the Snapdragon 700 series. Naturally, before the official announcement, we’re bound to see how Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset and fresh benchmark figures speak volumes on how it will perform when found in 2021 Android flagships. Honestly, these new numbers show that the new chipset might deliver a healthy dose of competition to the likes of the A14 Bionic and Exynos 2100.

Snapdragon 875 Nearly Scores 850,000 in AnTuTu, Gaining a Significant Lead Over the A14 Bionic

The Snapdragon 875 may not have impressed in previously leaked Geekbench scores, where it couldn’t even beat the A13 Bionic in single-core performance, these results are much different. Twitter user Anthony has shared the AnTuTu results of an unnamed high-end device running the Snapdragon 875. From the scores it has achieved, it doesn’t look like the handset is an engineering sample because it nearly breaks the 850,000 barrier on the benchmark application.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G Modem Will Likely Be Found in Apple’s 2021 iPhone 13 Family

For comparison, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro didn’t even cross the 600,000 mark on AnTuTu, with the Snapdragon 865 comfortably surpassing the A14 Bionic running in both models. However, while the Snapdragon 875 scores are impressive, we shouldn’t ignore the fact that the Exynos 1080, a chipset that will eventually be found in non-flagship smartphones scored only 150,000 less than Qualcomm’s upcoming silicon, and that can only mean the Exynos 2100 should deliver some promising results as well.

The Snapdragon 875 scores Cute. Funny how the Exynos 1080 is 150,000 points behind yet that is a "midrange" chip. Dont get surprised if the Exynos 2100 scores almost double of the Exynos 990. Exynos 1080 is 2x faster & Exynos 2100 is around 1.9x faster than the E990 ~860,000 pic.twitter.com/RFZfsFCRic — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 30, 2020

Then again, this might not even be the fastest Snapdragon 875 that Qualcomm will release, as a previous rumor talked about the possibility of two variants being announced. Though it’s unclear if both chipsets will be announced together or separately, the second one might be named the Snapdragon 875G, according to a leaked roadmap slide, with Samsung said to handle all 5nm orders for Qualcomm in a rumored $850 million inked deal.

Since Samsung will reportedly announce its Galaxy S21 lineup much earlier than its usual schedule, the Korean giant will likely secure a hefty batch of chipsets for itself, so we’ll find out soon enough how speedy the Snapdragon 875 is when it officially goes head-to-head with both the Exynos 2100, and the A14 Bionic. With that being said, stay tuned for the latest updates, like always.

News Source: Anthony