Snapdragon 875 Could Be Available in Two Variants, According to Codenames Leak

Qualcomm has maintained a habit of releasing two versions of the same chipset for two generations now. The San Diego chip manufacturing firm followed this approach with the Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855 Plus, followed by the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus. For 2021, the Snapdragon 875 may arrive for flagships for the first half of next year, and after that, we could see a new variant materialize.

Codename of Second Snapdragon 875 Version Could Be Lahaina+, Indicating It’s the Snapdragon 875 Plus

The information put out on Twitter by Roland Quandt indicates that there might be the regular version of the Snapdragon 875, codename Lahaina, followed by Lahaina+, which could be a dead giveaway for the ‘Snapdragon 875+’. Now comes the twist because according to a leaked roadmap slide, a Snapdragon 875G was apparently supposed to get mass produced by Samsung.

Quandt hasn’t highlighted if Lahaina+ is the Snapdragon 875G, renamed as the Snapdragon 875 Plus, or if they are completed different chipsets, so we’ll have to wait and find out. What we do know is that there’s a chance all variants might be mass produced by Samsung, as Qualcomm reportedly struck an $850 million USD deal with the Korean giant to provide 100 percent of orders to the company.

Qualcomm has Lahaina (what I think is SM8350 aka SD875) coming. We knew that. There's also Lahaina+. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2020

In the past, we’ve seen only minor changes from Qualcomm when releasing the ‘Plus’ variants of smartphone chipsets. These include marginally increasing CPU and GPU clock speeds, resulting in a small performance increase. With the Snapdragon 865 Plus, Qualcomm was generous enough to add Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, so let us wait and see what changes the Snapdragon 875 Plus, or the Snapdragon 875G bring to the table other than just a minute performance increase.

Coming to the specifications, the Snapdragon 875 might feature a custom Kryo 685 core based on the ARM Cortex-X1 Super Core, and there’s a possibility that for next year, Qualcomm incorporates an embedded Snapdragon X60 5G modem instead of forcing manufacturers to purchase a baseband chip separately.

There’s a lot to get excited for next year, particularly these two chipsets, so stay tuned for our timely coverage in the future.

