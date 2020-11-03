Snapdragon 875 Achieves a Whopping 38 Percent Performance Gain Over Snapdragon 865 Plus, According to Fresh Results

These Snapdragon 875 performance numbers are making the upcoming flagship chipset appear even more promising and just before the annual Tech Summit that’s expected to be held on December 1. According to the latest figures that we’ve stumbled across, the new chipset registers a hefty performance increase of 38 percent, and that’s really saying something.

Snapdragon 875 Obtains Nearly 900,000 Points in AnTuTu, Blowing All Competing Chipsets out of the Water

That is right, reaching a score of almost 900,000 shows that the Snapdragon 875 isn’t a chipset to be trifled with. What’s even better about these results is that they’ve surpassed the previous figure of 847,868 that was shown in a previous leak, and no other chipset, including the A14 Bionic, have come close to these results. A tipster going by the name of not_koh has also shared other information about the Snapdragon 875.

New Snapdragon 875 Performance Numbers Show a Comprehensive Lead Over A14 Bionic, Snapdragon 865 Plus and More

One of them is the clock speeds of the chipset running in the unnamed flagship. According to the image, it appears that the fastest core is running at a clock speed of 2.84GHz, which is the same frequency the Snapdragon 865’s Kryo 585 was running at. However, bear in mind that the Snapdragon 875 is expected to feature ARM’s Cortex-X1 super core, which could be one of the reasons why the smartphone in question is able to obtain such high results.

Snapdragon 875 pic.twitter.com/xOrzgcWArP — ᴺᴼᵀ DJ Koh #Unpacked2021 (@not_koh) November 3, 2020

For comparison purposes, we’ve included the Snapdragon 865 Plus, since it’s the fastest chipset from Qualcomm at this current time and it achieved a score of 648,871 using the same benchmarking application. With the Snapdragon 875 results parked at 899,401, the upcoming 5nm SoC has achieved a 38 percent performance boost, making it quite an impressive gain over a silicon that wasn’t released that long ago.

Additional advantages for the phone manufacturer is that they’ll be able to pair the Snapdragon 875 with Qualcomm’s 5nm Snapdragon X60 5G modem, though it’s unclear if the baseband chip will be integrated into the chipset or if it will need to be purchased separately just like last time. Of course, these questions will be answered in due time, meaning in less than a month, and we’ll have all the information ready for our readers, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: not_koh