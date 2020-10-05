Snapdragon 875 May Go Official on December 1, Followed by a New Snapdragon 700 Series SoC

Just like last year, Qualcomm is planning to host its Snapdragon Tech Summit during the month of December. The only difference here is that unlike 2019, the chipset maker will be hosting a virtual event instead of a physical one. Regardless of the nature of the event, we and our readers can already guess that Qualcomm is expected to host one of the biggest announcements of the year; the unveiling of the Snapdragon 875. However, that’s not all, because there could be other releases, which we’ll be talking about right here.

A Snapdragon 775 Could Also Be Announced, Directly Succeeding the Snapdragon 765

The launch of the Snapdragon 875 will be a pivotal one as major Android flagship smartphone makers will be relying on this SoC to launch their handsets for 2021. We can expect companies like Xiaomi to announce when their first family of Snapdragon 875-fueled flagships will be announced. One interesting aspect of this chipset is how Qualcomm will position it to manufacturers. Keep in mind that the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865 Plus, Qualcomm’s high-end SoCs, ship without embedded 5G modems.

Snapdragon 875 Could Be Available in Two Variants, According to Codenames Leak

This forces the company’s partners to not just spend the extra monetary resources to purchase the 5G baseband chip separately, but to redesign the insides of their smartphones as well as their cooling solution, which adds to those costs. Those price increases are naturally passed onto customers, which is why you see models like the Galaxy S20 from Samsung starting from $999. There was a rumor stating that the Snapdragon 875 would be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, which would put phone manufacturers in a rather difficult position, but do treat it with a pinch of salt.

Luckily, there was another specs rumor suggesting that the Snapdragon X60 5G modem would be integrated to the Snapdragon 875, negating the requirement for purchasing a separate baseband chip, saving costs in return. Samsung will likely be using its advanced 5nm EUV process to deliver shipments to Qualcomm, thanks to a reported $850 million deal that the San Diego chip manufacturer struck with the Korean giant.

In addition to the Snapdragon 875 launch, Qualcomm may also announce a Snapdragon 775, a mid-range silicon that would succeed the Snapdragon 765. It’s not clear if both chipsets would be announced on a single day but if Qualcomm’s virtual Snapdragon Tech Summit will last for two days, then their announcements could take place with a single-day gap. Of course, we’ll only find this out during the actual event, so make sure that you stay tuned for more updates.