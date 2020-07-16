Snapdragon 875G Name Shown in Leaked Roadmap; SoC Will Be Made on Samsung’s Next-Gen 5nm EUV Node

With shipments of Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC expected to kick off in Q4, 2020, it was believed that there was only going to be a single silicon named the Snapdragon 875. However, according to the latest leak, Qualcomm might also be prepping a Snapdragon 875G to give future high-end smartphones a little more kick in terms of performance.

A leaked roadmap image uploaded by Weibo user ‘Mobile chip expert’ shows the existence of the Snapdragon 875G and surprisingly, the image shows that it will be made using Samsung’s 5nm EUV node. At the start of the year, it was reported that Qualcomm is expected to go back to TSMC for its 5nm technology for the development of the Snapdragon 875, but there was no mention of a Snapdragon 875G.

It’s more than possible that Qualcomm has two chipsets under development, with the Snapdragon 875G possibly supporting higher CPU and GPU clock speeds while keeping everything else consistent with the regular Snapdragon 875. According to a previous report, the Snapdragon X60 5G modem which Qualcomm announced not too long ago might be integrated with the chipset, meaning that less space will be required as to how all the major components are arranged in a smartphone.

It’s also possible that Qualcomm might split orders between TSMC and Samsung in order to obtain better prices for the Snapdragon 875G. As it so happens, the latest rumor going around is that the Snapdragon 875’s entire package might cost around $250, making it approximately $100 more expensive than the Snapdragon 865. This sort of pricing could make 2021 Android flagships more costly to make compared to 2020 ones, and purchasing current-gen models wasn’t all that affordable thanks to their exorbitant prices.

Hopefully, we’ll get to know more about what Qualcomm has to offer during its 2020 Snapdragon Summit happening later this year. Do you think it’s a good idea for Qualcomm to release both the Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon 875G or is a single SoC launch more than enough? Let us know down in the comments.

