Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Spotted in Fresh Listing; Could Be the Third Member of Samsung’s Phablet Family

Looking at the wave of rumors talking about just the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, one would immediately assume that Samsung would be prepping just two models as part of its flagship phablet series. Well, it looks like there could be a change to the Korean giant’s plans as it might go through with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra unveiling after all. Keep in mind that Ross Young mentioned earlier that there wasn’t going to be an ‘Ultra’ variant of the Note 20 series, but it looks like certain events can take a sudden change.

‘Galaxy Note20 Ultra’ Name Mentioned in Bluetooth SIG Listing Signifies Rumor That Samsung May Release Two Versions

The listing was originally spotted by MySmartPrice, but here’s the interesting bit. Bluetooth SIG normally doesn’t mention the name of the smartphone model, but here you can clearly see what the upcoming device is being referred to. This is a significant find because it was originally believed that there were only two models arriving at the market; the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, but the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could potentially be Samsung’s biggest member out of the three.

However, there could be another way to look at things. It’s possible that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus might be renamed to Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, while the regular Galaxy Note 20’s name might remain the same. In this way, Samsung will stick to releasing a total of two models; it's just that their names will be changed. Apart from Ross Young, tipster Ice Universe said that Samsung won’t be releasing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but looking at this leak, it looks like both of them could be proven wrong.

If you’re not excited about its release, there are other things to look forward to. Apparently, all Galaxy Note 20 models will ship with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard, along with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader. However, only the larger model will get a 120Hz refresh rate support, with variable refresh rate expected to be part of the features set.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might also ship without support for Samsung’s controversial 100x Space Zoom and we believe that in the grand scheme of things, it’s the right decision. Instead, the Korean giant might use a new Periscope camera to enhance the zooming capabilities of the flagship. Whatever the case may be, we’ll see just how many models will release when Samsung’s online Unpacked event kicks off, so stay tuned.