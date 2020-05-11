There Won’t Be a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Model Releasing This Year, According to Latest Leak

For those not following Samsung’s flagship releases in 2020 so far, the Korean giant unveiled a super-sized version of the Galaxy S20 called the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Sporting a massive 6.9-inch display, this model has practically stepped into tablet territory, with possibly the only thing not confusing regular customers that this is a member of the Galaxy Note 20 family is the lack of an S Pen. However, looking at how abnormally large the previous-generation Galaxy Note 10 Plus is, it’s kind of pointless for Samsung to release the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. That’s exactly what the new leak talks about.

Samsung Could Stick to Releasing Just the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus for This Year

Ross Young believes Samsung will only release two models later this year. This will include the regular Galaxy Note 20 and the slightly bigger Galaxy Note 20 Plus. An earlier statement from Ice Universe also mentioned that Samsung would only release two models in 2020 but didn’t care to provide any information beyond that. Young, on the other hand, broke the news surrounding the Galaxy Fold 2 specifications, so it’s possible there’s some truth to this tweet.

Also, our personal take on the matter is that there’s hardly any point in releasing the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Take a look at how absurdly large the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is with its 6.8-inch display. The most Samsung can do is release a Galaxy Note 20 Plus sporting the same screen size as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but with the same ‘boxier’ design that’s been a regular choice for Samsung when it comes to each Galaxy Note generation.

No Note 20 Ultra. Note 20 and 20+ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 11, 2020

Young also said that there could only be one Galaxy Note 20 model sporting a 120Hz display and looking at how things are, it’s probably going to be the bigger Galaxy Note 20 Plus, assuming Samsung chooses this name for it. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered Galaxy 20 sales substantially, so Samsung would probably omit the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from the production line because it wouldn’t have to incur any unnecessary production costs, just to lose money over it due to lack of sales.

Do you think if Samsung just sticks to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus, it will be the right decision? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Ross Young)