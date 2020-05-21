Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked Launch Event to Be an ‘Online Only’ One – Unveiling Details Also Provided

The coronavirus pandemic has forced lots of phone manufacturers to take their launch events online. Samsung is also going to be one of those companies and as you all know, the Galaxy Note 20 family is set to launch later this year. The only difference between this Unpacked event and the previous ones that have taken place is that the unveiling is set to take place online. Yes, you heard that right, there isn’t going to be a physical launch happening.

Just Like Last Time, the Galaxy Note 20 Could Be Unveiled Sometime During August

A fresh report has originated from The Korea Herald, claiming that Samsung plans to take its Unpacked 2020 event for the Galaxy Note 20 online. Looking at the current state of things, it isn’t surprising to see that tech giants like Samsung are resorting to online launches. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses worldwide, and Samsung isn’t safe from its deleterious effects either. In fact, there’s a possibility that despite the ample upgrades offered by the Galaxy S20 series, it wasn’t able to sell as well as the Galaxy S10 lineup due to the pandemic.

Both Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus Could Ship With 16GB LPDDR5 RAM as Standard

As for the official launch of the Galaxy Note 20, it’s possible the event takes place sometime in August, as that’s when the Galaxy Note 10 range was unveiled. However, the exact date isn’t clear and may be subject to change in the coming months. Even if there’s a delay, that’s hasn’t stopped us from reporting valuable information regarding the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. For one thing, there isn’t going to be a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model, which is only fitting, considering that the Galaxy Note 20 Plus’ display size will be more than enough.

Additionally, both models are expected to ship with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard, with a larger 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader in tow as well. Also, display sizes and other resolution details were shared too, so on paper, both these models look very promising. Do you think they will impress customers enough to warrant an upgrade? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: The Korea Herald