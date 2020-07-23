Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Shows Off the Curves in Official Renders

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is another device that will be launching alongside the standard Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus. If everything goes accordingly, this will be the smartphone to beat as it brings the best of the best, including Snapdragon 865+ under the hood.

We have been seeing a lot of interesting details about the phone. Everything ranging from a video showcasing the camera features, or the phone itself has been leaked. It is only a matter of days and Samsung will reveal the Note 20 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, and we have some more details to share with you showcasing the device in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Looks Stunning in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black

The leak is coming from Evan Blass who shared the renders of the Galaxy Note 20 with us earlier and now we are looking at the Note 20 Ultra. Honestly, aside from a larger display, an additional camera on the back, and a curved display, there is not much to differentiate, to begin with. But still, you can look at how it looks below.

The device looks just how you would expect a Note series device would look, minus the unsightly camera bump that not a lot of people are going to like, in the first place. The phone looks even grander in the Mystic Bronze color that you can look at below,

Both these colors look excellent but then again, we are familiar with how good Samsung is with pulling off excellent looking colors. The Note 20 Ultra is tipped to launch with the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865+, up to 16GB of RAM, and 6.9", 120Hz, WQHD+ display. The price is alleged to be $1,400, making it one of the most expensive non-foldable devices available in the market.

All will be revealed on 5th August 2020 at the Galaxy Unpacked. Till then, stay tuned.