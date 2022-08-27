Resident Evil TV Series Canceled by Netflix After One Season

According to a report by Deadline, the Resident Evil TV series has been canceled by Netflix after just one season.

The adaptation, originally rumored in early 2019, landed this July on Netflix. Developed by Andrew Dabb and executive produced by Mary Leah Sutton, Oliver Berben, Robert Kulzer, and Bronwen Hughes, it was produced by Constantine Film, the same company behind the feature films.

It featured Lance Reddick as the clones of Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph as his daughters, and was set across two timelines (2022 and 2036) several years after the games' events.

The Resident Evil TV series didn't do too bad on its debut, with an estimated 72.7 million hours viewed in the first week of its release. However, it didn't improve much in its second week, having only registered 73.3 million hours viewed, and ultimately dropped off the Top 10 chart on Netflix after the third week.

That said, Netflix still has many video game adaptations on the way, even after the cancellation of the Resident Evil TV series. Tekken: Bloodline's first season is already up for viewing, while Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will debut soon. Then there are Dragon Age: Absolution and The Witcher: Blood Origin, both scheduled in December, and Sonic Prime is also planned to go live before the year's end.

Looking to the future, there's a live-action Pokémon series, an Assassin's Creed live-action series announced back in 2020, untitled animated shows based on the Castlevania and Tomb Raider franchises, and last but not least, the Horizon live-action series that will be made by The Umbrella Academy's Steve Blackman.