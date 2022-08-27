Menu
Company

Resident Evil TV Series Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 27, 2022
Resident Evil TV

According to a report by Deadline, the Resident Evil TV series has been canceled by Netflix after just one season.

The adaptation, originally rumored in early 2019, landed this July on Netflix. Developed by Andrew Dabb and executive produced by Mary Leah Sutton, Oliver Berben, Robert Kulzer, and Bronwen Hughes, it was produced by Constantine Film, the same company behind the feature films.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Resident Evil Netflix Series Canceled After a Single Season Amid Sliding Viewership

It featured Lance Reddick as the clones of Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska and Adeline Rudolph as his daughters, and was set across two timelines (2022 and 2036) several years after the games' events.

The Resident Evil TV series didn't do too bad on its debut, with an estimated 72.7 million hours viewed in the first week of its release. However, it didn't improve much in its second week, having only registered 73.3 million hours viewed, and ultimately dropped off the Top 10 chart on Netflix after the third week.

That said, Netflix still has many video game adaptations on the way, even after the cancellation of the Resident Evil TV series. Tekken: Bloodline's first season is already up for viewing, while Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will debut soon. Then there are Dragon Age: Absolution and The Witcher: Blood Origin, both scheduled in December, and Sonic Prime is also planned to go live before the year's end.

Looking to the future, there's a live-action Pokémon series, an Assassin's Creed live-action series announced back in 2020, untitled animated shows based on the Castlevania and Tomb Raider franchises, and last but not least, the Horizon live-action series that will be made by The Umbrella Academy's Steve Blackman.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order