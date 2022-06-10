Dragon Age Animated Series Announced by Netflix and BioWare

Another video game animated series is coming to Netflix. This time, it's a series collaboration with the RPG franchise Dragon Age. This announcement came during Geeked Week 22 and the series has been confirmed to make its debut in December. The animated series will run under the Dragon Age: Absolution name.

Netflix also debuted a trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution which you can watch below:

For those not in the know, Dragon Age is a 2009 award-winning video game franchise that has brought players into the world of Thedas with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and beautiful and deadly locales to discover. The next upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, will be a single-player-focused experience that further builds on this incredible adventure.

So, what's Dragon Age: Absolution? This new Netflix series is created in collaboration with BioWare and it takes place in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by the series lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises. The show is created by show-runner Mairghread Scott and produced by Red Dog Culture House.

Unfortunately, no additional details regarding the show have been revealed other than the studio that will animate it and the show-runner. That means there's no word about who is going to be featured in the series cast or something of the sort. However, you can stay tuned with us as Netflix has promised that further details regarding the series are going to be revealed in the future.

