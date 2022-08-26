Resident Evil Netflix Series Canceled After a Single Season Amid Sliding Viewership

Have you been watching Netflix’s new Resident Evil series? No? Well, apparently you’re not alone, as the streaming service is dumping the show after only a single season. The debut episode of the Resident Evil series racked up around 73 million hours viewed, which sounds okay in isolation, but is well below the really big hits on Netflix (the season 5 premiere of Stranger Things delivered 287 million hours viewed). Worse, the show’s popularity did not grow in a positive direction, dropping out of Netflix’s top 10 ranking after only three weeks.

It’s perhaps not surprising, as the Resident Evil series wasn’t much of a hit with critics (53 on Metacritic) or fans (1.5 user score on Metacritic). Really, the only people who seemed particularly inspired by the Resident Evil series were people creating memes from some of its weirder moments. Personally, I gave it a shot, but couldn’t be bothered to watch more than an episode, as it didn’t feel much like Resident Evil most of the time, and when it did, it was kind of embarrassing. But hey, it’s a streaming show, so it will always be there to watch if you want! Here’s the series’ official description…

“The Netflix series will tell its new story across two timelines. In the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world. The second, more than a decade into the future sees less than 15 million people left on Earth. And more than 6 billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now 30, struggles to survive in this new world, while the secrets from her past — about her sister, her father and herself — continue to haunt her.”

Anybody actually enjoy the Resident Evil Netflix show? Or will its death be going unmourned?