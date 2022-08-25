Menu
Horizon Zero Dawn TV Show Is in the Works by the Umbrella Academy’s Showrunner

Francesco De Meo
Aug 25, 2022
Horizon Zero Dawn

The Horizon Zero Dawn TV show is confirmed to be in the works by The Umbrella Chronicles' executive producer and showrunner Steve Blackman.

A new report shared on Deadline today confirms that the TV adaptation of the PlayStation IP created by Guerilla Games is in the works by Steve Blackman and his Irish Cowboy production company as part of a renewed deal with Netflix. The production company is also working on another sci-fi series called Orbital.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Horizon Forbidden West Patch 1.17 Comparison Video Focuses on New Balanced Mode

Under the multi-year pact, Blackman will write and produce new series and other projects for Netflix under his newly launched Irish Cowboy production banner. He is currently developing two sci-fi series: Horizon Zero Dawn, based on the PlayStation action-adventure game, and ISS drama Orbital.

The world created by Guerilla Games for Horizon Zero Dawn and its sequel was ripe for a TV show or movie adaptation, so it is not surprising to see that one is indeed in the works. No additional detail has been provided, but we should expect to see plenty of CGI in the series, given how prominent the beast-like machines that prowl the world are.

Horizon Zero Dawn is now available on PC, and PlayStation 4 worldwide, while its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Learn more about the latest entry in the series by checking out Alessio's review:

Horizon Forbidden West is a worthy sequel to Zero Dawn in every way, proving that Guerrilla is no one-hit wonder when it comes to the action RPG genre. This huge and beautiful world has an incredible amount of things to do and most of them are really fun, thanks to improvements to combat and traversal. The game also features another great storyline that will get fans talking about the inevitable sequel.

