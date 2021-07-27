Pokémon Live Action TV Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

An exclusive report from Variety reveals that a Pokémon live action TV series is now in development at Netflix.

According to Variety's sources, Joe Henderson has been chosen to write and executive produce it. Henderson has previously worked on Graceland, Almost Human, White Collar, 22.11.63, and most recently on Lucifer, which will air its last season soon. This new live action TV series is only the latest game adaptation for Netflix, with franchises like Splinter Cell, Castlevania, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, Cuphead, Resident Evil, and League of Legends coming up on the premiere streaming service.

The project is early in development, anyway, so it might be a while before we'll get to watch it. Meanwhile, fans can now entertain themselves with UNITE, a free-to-play multiplayer online battle launched last week on the Nintendo Switch. The game will debut on Android and iOS, too, on September 21st.

Later this year, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remakes will be released for the Nintendo Switch. The developers said:

The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal battle scenes.

Next year, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will usher the franchise in the open world era.