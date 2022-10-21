Resident Evil 4 Remake PC Requirements Are Exactly the Same of Resident Evil Village

The upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake was the star of yesterday's Resident Evil Showcase hosted by CAPCOM. Fans were treated to a new trailer, new gameplay, new info, and even the opening of pre-orders featuring two special editions in addition to the basic one.
Shortly after the end of the stream, CAPCOM also updated the Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam page with the game's PC system requirements. You can find them below, including detailed notes on the target frame rate and resolution, plus additional recommendations for ray tracing.
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/60fps.・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 required to support ray tracing.
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 required to support ray tracing.
Resident Evil 4 Remake runs on the RE Engine, which is notoriously lightweight. However, reading those very accessible specifications, we were immediately reminded of those of Resident Evil Village. After double-checking, we confirmed that they are indeed exactly the same.
We've inquired with CAPCOM to make sure this is not a clerical mistake and will update this story if and when we hear back. As a reminder, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to launch on March 24th, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.
