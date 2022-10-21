Resident Evil 4 Remake PC Requirements Are Exactly the Same of Resident Evil Village

The upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake was the star of yesterday's Resident Evil Showcase hosted by CAPCOM. Fans were treated to a new trailer, new gameplay, new info, and even the opening of pre-orders featuring two special editions in addition to the basic one.

Shortly after the end of the stream, CAPCOM also updated the Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam page with the game's PC system requirements. You can find them below, including detailed notes on the target frame rate and resolution, plus additional recommendations for ray tracing.

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/60fps.・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 required to support ray tracing.



RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes.・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 required to support ray tracing.



Resident Evil 4 Remake runs on the RE Engine, which is notoriously lightweight. However, reading those very accessible specifications, we were immediately reminded of those of Resident Evil Village. After double-checking, we confirmed that they are indeed exactly the same.

We've inquired with CAPCOM to make sure this is not a clerical mistake and will update this story if and when we hear back. As a reminder, the Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to launch on March 24th, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.