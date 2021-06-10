Prime Matter Is Koch Media’s New Label Featuring Payday 3, M&B II, a New Painkiller and Many More Games

Koch Media's big announcement today is the creation of a new premium label called Prime Matter. Headquartered in Munich, it will offer a rich portfolio of titles across many different genres.

Koch Media CEO Klemens Kundratitz stated:

Over the past 25 years of success, we have seen Koch Media grow significantly. From ambitious indies taking their first step who need that full development and publishing support without compromising their dream, through to big studios that required our well established global distribution and publishing network; the more opportunities we created the more it made sense to add an additional string to our bow. Prime Matter is a new home for premium games, offering both current and future partners

all the expertise of the Koch Media Group alongside a new and dynamic team dedicated to

maximising their true potential. The core of the video games industry is, of course, entertainment. Prime Matter will constantly look to innovate and inspire gamers across all its activities while retaining the fundamental values of what makes our industry so special; it is intrinsically fun.

Mario Gerhold, Global Brand & Marketing Director (Games) at the Koch Media Group, added:

Games originate from the minds and hearts of the developers. Prime Matter is focused on

maximising this potential from the studios whilst empowering their dream or vision; one of

our core values is to enable and support the studios, giving them the chance and freedom to express themselves within their game as they deserve.

The new label is starting with a bang. Today, Prime Matter announced a series of publishing partnerships and brand new IPs already in development.

Payday 3 - by Starbreeze Studios, the latest upcoming instalment in this high-octane first person co-op shooter game, set in a Hollywood-like environment, that lets players live out the fantasy of being a world-class career criminal, who joins the legendary PAYDAY gang and master the art of heisting.

- by Starbreeze Studios, the latest upcoming instalment in this high-octane first person co-op shooter game, set in a Hollywood-like environment, that lets players live out the fantasy of being a world-class career criminal, who joins the legendary PAYDAY gang and master the art of heisting. Crossfire: Legion - Smilegate and Prime Matter are teaming to up to release Canadian developer Blackbird Interactive’s RTS game Crossfire: Legion. The world of Crossfire provides the perfect scenario and backdrop for an RTS thanks to its unique approach to futuristic global warfare and warring factions.

- Smilegate and Prime Matter are teaming to up to release Canadian developer Blackbird Interactive’s RTS game Crossfire: Legion. The world of Crossfire provides the perfect scenario and backdrop for an RTS thanks to its unique approach to futuristic global warfare and warring factions. The new Painkiller game - The legendary Painkiller is back and it will be developed by Saber Interactive.

game - The legendary Painkiller is back and it will be developed by Saber Interactive. King's Bounty II - Developed by 1C Entertainment (Russia), King's Bounty II is the RPG successor of the well-known franchise which defined the RPG strategy world back in the days.

- Developed by 1C Entertainment (Russia), King's Bounty II is the RPG successor of the well-known franchise which defined the RPG strategy world back in the days. (New IP) Scars Above - by Mad Head Games (Serbia) is a dark sci-fi action-adventure that sees a lone protagonist having to survive on a hostile nightmare world.

- by Mad Head Games (Serbia) is a dark sci-fi action-adventure that sees a lone protagonist having to survive on a hostile nightmare world. (New IP) Codename Final Form (working title) - from Polish developers Reikon Games, it's an adrenaline-fuelled futuristic FPS with the player taking on the role of a cybernetic Valkyrie saving humanity from extinction.

(working title) - from Polish developers Reikon Games, it's an adrenaline-fuelled futuristic FPS with the player taking on the role of a cybernetic Valkyrie saving humanity from extinction. Gungrave G.O.R.E - a stylish third-person action shooter by South-Korean Studio IGGYMOB, that has you take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger of resurrection and badass anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets.

- a stylish third-person action shooter by South-Korean Studio IGGYMOB, that has you take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger of resurrection and badass anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. (New IP) Dolmen - Developed by Brazilian Massive Work Studio. DOLMEN is a terrifying new Action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Lovecraftian Cosmic Horror.

- Developed by Brazilian Massive Work Studio. DOLMEN is a terrifying new Action RPG that combines futuristic Sci-Fi and Lovecraftian Cosmic Horror. (New IP) The Last Oricru -From the minds of developers GoldKnights (Czech Republic) comes The Last Oricru, a third-person action RPG taking place in a unique middle age setting combined with sci-fi elements.

-From the minds of developers GoldKnights (Czech Republic) comes The Last Oricru, a third-person action RPG taking place in a unique middle age setting combined with sci-fi elements. (New IP) Echoes Of The End (working title) - developed by Icelandic studio Myrkur Games, it's a story-driven single-player Action-Adventure in a unique fantasy world, following the story of Ryn who is in search of her real purpose.

(working title) - developed by Icelandic studio Myrkur Games, it's a story-driven single-player Action-Adventure in a unique fantasy world, following the story of Ryn who is in search of her real purpose. (New IP) The Chant (working title) - Developed by Canadian Studio Brass Token, their upcoming psychological thriller is an atmospheric 3rd person psychedelic horror adventure.

(working title) - Developed by Canadian Studio Brass Token, their upcoming psychological thriller is an atmospheric 3rd person psychedelic horror adventure. (New IP) Encased - from Russian developer Dark Crystal Games, a classic RPG where the player is on a mission to discover the secrets of an alien civilisation.

- from Russian developer Dark Crystal Games, a classic RPG where the player is on a mission to discover the secrets of an alien civilisation. Kingdom Come Deliverance by Warhorse Studios (Czech Republic) is coming to Nintendo Switch in collaboration with Saber Interactive (the makers of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt port).

Additionally, Prime Matter will also be the new home for Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord (coming to consoles and retail) and some of Koch Media's legacy titles, including the new Kingdom Come Deliverance game in development at Warhorse and the upcoming next-gen version of Outward.